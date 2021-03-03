Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes leave to get pacemaker

NEW YORK -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.

New York said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

“It sounds like it's going to be a short-term thing,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “I do applaud him for being very open and honest.”

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night's exhibition against Toronto in Tampa.

Boone said in a statement the medical team is “confident that today’s surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life. I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days.”

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager, and Cashman said Boone told him a few days ago he intended to have the pacemaker inserted whenever the surgery could be scheduled.

New York started the exhibition season Sunday, and Boone informed the Yankees staff from the hospital during a Zoom call Wednesday that he would have the procedure later in the day. Boone recorded a video that was given to players during a second Zoom.

“As many of you know, I underwent open-heart surgery in 2009, and I wanted everyone to understand where I’m at regarding the procedure that’s taking place today,” Boone said.

“Over the last six to eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker."

Boone said “my faith is strong, and my spirits are high. I’m in a great frame of mind.

“During my short-term absence, I have complete trust that our coaches, staff and players will continue their training and preparation at the same level as we’ve had and without any interruption."

Boone played in the major leagues from 1997 to 2009 and was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2003, the year his 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series won the pennant for New York. He is a third-generation major leaguer, whose grandfather Gus, father Bob and brother Bret also played in the big leagues and whose nephew Jake is a minor leaguer in the Washington organization.

Once a broadcaster for ESPN, Boone succeeded Joe Girardi as New York manager after the 2017 season. He has led the Yankees to a 236-148 record.