Boone takes leave from Yankees to get pacemaker

NEW YORK -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.

New York said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

“It sounds like it's going to be a short-term thing,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “I do applaud him for being very open and honest.”

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night's exhibition against Toronto in Tampa.

Boone said in a statement the medical team is “confident that today's surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life. I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days.”

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager, and Cashman said Boone told him a few days ago he intended to have the pacemaker inserted whenever the surgery could be scheduled.

New York started the exhibition season Sunday, and Boone informed the Yankees staff from the hospital during a Zoom call Wednesday that he would have the procedure later in the day. Boone recorded a video that was given to players during a second Zoom.

Lester to have gland removed

Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is leaving spring training camp to have surgery for the removal of his thyroid gland, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

Lester, 37, was to travel from West Palm Beach, Florida, to New York on Wednesday; the Nationals said the operation is planned for Friday.

“Hopefully he can pitch again in about a week,” Martinez said in a video conference with reporters before Washington's exhibition game against the Miami Marlins. “We want him to get it taken care of now, so it's not an issue.”

Extra bases

Infielder Eric Sogard and the Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract. Sogard, 34, hit .209 with one home run and 10 RBI in 43 games for Milwaukee last season. He has a .246 average, 25 homers and 175 RBI over 10 seasons with Oakland, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Brewers. ...

Veteran left-hander Gio González, 35, has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with Miami and will take part in their major league camp. González pitched in 12 games last year for the White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams. ... Houston left-hander Framber Valdéz has a fractured left ring finger. ... Joe Altobelli, the manager who led the Baltimore Orioles to their most recent World Series title in 1983, has died at the age of 88. Altobelli managed the Orioles three seasons, then was fired after a 29-26 start in 1985. He also managed the San Francisco Giants from 1977-79.