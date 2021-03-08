Indians isolate 2 players

CLEVELAND – For the third time in less than a year, the Cleveland Indians are having to isolate players because they broke COVID-19 protocols.

Third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes, a former TinCaps outfielder, are being kept away from their teammates at spring training in Arizona after they reported to the team that they went out to dinner in violation of team and Major League Baseball regulations.

Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that the two players were sent to their temporary homes as the Indians await word from the league as to when they can rejoin the team.

Francona said Reyes, who had a virus-related misstep last season, and Ramírez went out to dinner Friday following an exhibition game in Mesa against the Chicago Cubs.

They reported to the team's complex on Saturday and were immediately sent home. They did not have contact with any other players or team personnel.

“We're pretty fortunate here,” Francona said on a Zoom call. “We have some medical people who are right on top of things and they came right to me and they said: 'Look, this is what we're doing. We're informing the league.' The players themselves actually self-reported that they had made a mistake.

“So we told them: 'This is not our rules. These are the rules that the players' association and Major League Baseball came up with. We have to enforce them.' ”

Strop sent away

Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is also away from his team after he violated baseball's COVID-19 protocols. Strop, 35, is in camp on a minor league deal. The Cubs said Major League Baseball will decide when Strop is allowed to rejoin the team.

Elsewhere

Pittsburgh acquired right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Underwood, 26, went 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in 17 games with Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season. He was designated for assignment Tuesday. The Cubs received minor league first baseman Shendrik Apostel, 20, in the deal. ...

Washington released reliever Jeremy Jeffress less than two weeks after the reliever agreed to terms on a minor league deal.“He was released for personnel reasons,” GM Mike Rizzo said.