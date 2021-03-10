Blake Cullen, former Cubs, NL executive, dies at 85

Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, -- Blake Cullen, an executive for the Chicago Cubs and the National League who went on to own minor league hockey, baseball and soccer teams, has died. He was 85.

Cullen died Monday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, said Al Maclsaac, Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president of hockey operations, on Wednesday.

A graduate of Cornell with a degree in hotel management, Cullen worked for a Chicago hotel after college and was the Cubs’ traveling secretary from 1965 to 1975.

He moved to New York and became the National League’s administrator under league president Chub Feeney, serving as a key aide during rising labor turmoil that included a 50-day midseason strike in 1981.

Cullen was the first witness at the 1985 Pittsburgh drug trials that implicated several baseball players, testifying about team schedules. He left the NL when Feeney retired and was replaced by A. Barlett Giamatti in 1986.