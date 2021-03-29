Season should offer glimpse to Tigers' future

DETROIT – It's easy to look a few years ahead and imagine Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Torkelson at one of the corner infield spots and Riley Greene in the outfield.

That's the blueprint for this franchise's return to prominence. Getting there is the challenge.

The Tigers, one of baseball's worst teams for the past four seasons, have finally reached the point where they can boast a few highly ranked prospects. Not all of them have reached the majors yet, but this 2021 season could be significant in their development.

Detroit has avoided major long-term deals. The Tigers did bring in some veterans for this year including Robbie Grossman and Wilson Ramos, and general manager Al Avila said he wants his young players to earn their opportunities in the big leagues.

“Our goal is to get more young players established at the major league level and surround them with guys that we feel will take us over the top and help us win more games,” Avila said. “Next year, you're talking about the offseason, the winter of '21, going into '22, yeah, I think at that point, we can add more to the organization.”

By the end of this season, the Tigers could have a much better sense of their timeline for returning to contention. Detroit has five of the game's top 25 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. That includes Mize and Skubal, who both pitched in the majors last year with mixed results.

Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, and Greene and Manning were first-round selections in 2016 and 2019.

This next stage of Detroit's rebuild begins with AJ Hinch managing. Hinch took over after losing his job as Houston's manager and being suspended last season in the aftermath of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

New look

The Tigers added Ramos to help shore up their catching situation, and the switch-hitting Grossman could help the outfield. Detroit also acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara and infielder Renato Nunez. plus pitchers Jose Urena, Julio Teheran, Derek Holland and Wily Peralta.

Rookie to watch

Aside from those five top-25 prospects, Detroit has other young players with a lot to prove this year. Outfielder Daz Cameron is someone to keep an eye on. The Tigers acquired him in the 2017 trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston. Cameron made his big league debut last year and played in 17 games.

Milestones

Miguel Cabrera turns 38 in April, and he does have a chance to reach a couple major milestones this season. Cabrera needs 13 home runs to reach 500 and 134 hits to reach 3,000.

Rotation decision

The Tigers may use a six-man rotation this year, and Hinch has plenty of potential starters to choose from. While the progress of Mize, Skubal and Manning will be a big story this season, 2021 is also important for left-hander Matthew Boyd. He was Detroit's opening day starter last season, but he did not pitch like an ace, going 3-7 with a 6.71 ERA.