The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 01, 2021 10:50 am

    MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

    Associated Press

     

    NEW YORK – Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

    The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

    ------

    More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story