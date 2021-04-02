Stories abound as baseball's back

Miguel Cabrera took a trot, eventually, in the snow at Comerica Park. Mookie Betts started the champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a hit at Coors Field. And the Bleacher Creatures did their thing at Yankee Stadium.

All-Stars on the diamond for opening day, fans in the socially distanced stands eager to cheer them.

“Just having those smells hit you, walking in and having that experience back, it's invigorating,” Tonia Smith of Sussex, Wisconsin, said Thursday before Milwaukee hosted Minnesota.

It was breezy and chilly in Chicago, but not nearly cold enough to contain Ke'Bryan Hayes.

The rookie slugger hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Cubs 5-3.

The game time temperature at Wrigley Field was 36 degrees, and the flags at the iconic ballpark rippled in the breeze for much of the sunny afternoon. A crowd of 10,343 dressed in winter jackets, hooded sweatshirts and hats for the return of fans to Wrigley after they were kept out last summer because of the pandemic.

It was an ugly opener for a Cubs team looking for a fast start to a season shadowed by uncertainty. Rizzo, Javier Báez and Kris Bryant – three key sluggers from the franchise's historic 2016 World Series championship – are eligible for free agency after this year.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks lasted just three innings in his second straight opening-day start. He issued three walks while giving up three runs and four hits after he walked eight in 811/3 innings last season.

“I was just in a bad position and fighting it,” Hendricks said. “We're out there moving, so I was warm, but I really made it tough on the position players by just long innings, long counts, a lot of three-ball counts, a lot of walks. So they were standing out there getting cold. It was just bad all around. Set a bad tone. Just can't let that happen again.”

Hendricks (0-1) wasn't the only one with control problems.

The Cubs finished with 11 walks and hit a batter during the 4-hour game.

“I think that's the tough thing to watch – 12 free passes with the hit batter,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Especially (on) a cold day at Wrigley Field, the walks are gonna hurt you.”

Along with the hits, runs and errors, there was a stark reminder of what baseball went through last year.

The New York Mets' game in Washington – a prime pitching matchup between Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer – was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo later said three players had tested positive for the virus and a fourth was considered a “likely positive.”

“It's one of those things that brings it to light that we're not through it yet,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We're still fighting this. We have to tend to business and not let up. It's just a reminder that this thing is still out there and real.”

Major League Baseball had 45 games postponed because of the coronavirus last season during the shortened, 60-game schedule, when fans weren't allowed. No games were lost in spring training this year, but that streak didn't last long.

There were flurries in Cincinnati, where St. Louis newcomer Nolan Arenado singled during a six-run burst in the first inning during an 11-6 win. And the field looked better suited for snowballs than baseballs in Detroit where it was 32 degrees when Cabrera connected for his 488th career home run. The flakes were coming down so hard, Cabrera couldn't tell if the ball left the park, and he slid into second base, just in case.

“It was almost kind of laughable for everybody that we were playing baseball in an environment like that,” new Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after a 3-2 win over Cleveland. “It would come and go, then it got kind of warm when the sun came out. It's always fun on opening day to take those mental snapshots and enjoy the moment.”

A quick note for weather watchers: Yes, MLB has tried in the past to open the season with all games in warmer climates and cities with domes. Fact is, it doesn't work out that easily. Teams don't always enjoy starting out on the road.

Clayton Kershaw and the champion Dodgers were in Denver, where it was a picture-perfect 70 degrees. Betts led off the game with a single and got two hits in front of an estimated 21,363 fans, which was capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, in an 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

The crowd varied at each park. There were 10,850 fans at Yankee Stadium, limited to 20% of capacity. Fans had to show proof of complete vaccination at least two weeks earlier or a recent negative virus test, and masks were required.