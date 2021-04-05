Castellanos helps Reds roll

CINCINNATI – Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer and triple to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 12-1 rout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Tyler Naquin also hit a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening series in a matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season.

The fiery Castellanos flexed and jawed at St. Louis reliever Jake Woodford after scoring on a wild pitch on Saturday night. Catcher Yadier Molina took exception, grabbed Castellanos and a series of scuffles ensued that spilled into the outfield. Castellanos was the only player tossed.

INDIANS 9, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning as Cleveland salvaged the final game of the season-opening series, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Sunday.

Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

Former TinCaps players Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.

Baddoo, making his major league debut, hit the first pitch he saw for a home run to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead. Baddoo was taken by the Tigers with the third pick of the 2020 winter meeting draft of unprotected players. The 22-year-old, who had never played above Class A before, gave his bat a little flip after hitting an opposite-field drive to left in the third off Aaron Civale (1-0), then completed an excited tour of the bases to give Detroit a 3-1 lead.

Angels' Ohtani hits, pitches

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hit and pitched Sunday night in a late game against the Chicago White Sox. It was the first time the two-way star has done so since he debuted in the major leagues in 2018. Ohtani batted in the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Ohtani is just the third pitcher over the last 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available.

McKinstry hits 1st career homer

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Zach McKinstry, a North Side graduate, hit an inside-the-park home run on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies for his first career home run. The Dodgers won 6-5.