Starter Davies sharp in his Cubs debut

CHICAGO – Zach Davies worked quickly. He moved the ball around the plate. He made a couple of big pitches at key moments.

It was a familiar scene for the Chicago Cubs. Only Davies was wearing their uniform this time.

Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Cubs debut to lead his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

“It's great. It's a little bit different playing on this side of the field,” Davies said, “and get to experience that kind of crowd cheering for you instead of against you.”

Ian Happ homered, and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout.

Davies, acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 52/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three.

Davies, 28, spent his first five seasons in Milwaukee, so Bryant and the Cubs knew what the Pirates were dealing with on a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field.

“It's crazy, just to see him on our side now. ... Just how he quicks he works and the fastball, changeup, cutter and curve, all the pitches for strikes,” Bryant said. “Going to keep you off balance.”

Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday's 5-1 loss.

Hayes hit a two-run homer during Pittsburgh's 5-3 victory Thursday, and he also is highly regarded for his fielding skills. And his absence was particularly noticeable when Phillip Evans, Hayes' replacement at third, was unable to stop Javier Báez's hard-hit grounder in the sixth, allowing Bryant to score and handing the Cubs a 4-2 lead with the error.

The Pirates pulled within one on Evans' RBI single in the eighth, but Rex Brothers got Gregory Polanco to bounce into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners. Craig Kimbrel then worked a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.