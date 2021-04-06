Cubs hit 3 HRs, top Brewers

CHICAGO – Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Monday night.

Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez's leadoff single in the sixth – Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Williams (1-0) was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, giving up two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

Brett Anderson (0-1) allowed all of Chicago's homers, giving up four runs and four hits over five innings while striking out four.

TWINS 15, TIGERS 6: In Detroit, Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double to lead Minnesota.

Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for the Tigers. He made his big league debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him.

Cruz came up with the bases loaded in the second and the Twins already up 2-0. He sent a drive down the line in right field that went foul – but was close enough for a replay review. That call was upheld, but then Cruz hit the very next pitch over the fence in left.

The Twins scored five runs in the second and Cruz homered again in a five-run fifth.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly.

Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians – his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and beat them for the fifth time.

REDS 5, PIRATES 3: In Cincinnati, Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, to lead Cincinnati.

Jose De Leon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and gave up two runs, three hits and two walks over five innings to help the Reds secure a third straight win.

Castellanos was disciplined by Major League Baseball on Monday afternoon for sparking an incident with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday – the right fielder flexed while standing over pitcher Jake Woodford moments after sliding into home. Woodford had hit Castellanos with a pitch moments before. His suspension is being held in abeyance until the appeal is heard.

Source: All-Star Game heading to Denver

Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn't announced the move yet. The commissioner's office was expected to declare today that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.