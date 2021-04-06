Rangers fans fill stands taking 'calculated risk'

ARLINGTON, Texas – Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a “calculated risk” attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.

The crowd of 38,238 at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout Monday for the 6-2 loss to Toronto. The retractable roof was open on a 75-degree day with 15 mph winds.

“Since it's at full capacity, that was something that we gave a lot of thought about,” said Frare, holding one young child with another sitting next to her at a table behind seats in the upper deck in left field about two hours before the game.

“But since masks are required and we're doing our part and we know that the ballpark is doing their part to keep everything clean and sanitized as much as possible, we just thought it was worth it to come on out here,” she said.

The Rangers gained national attention with their announcement last month to make all tickets available for the home opener, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden that it was a “mistake” and “not responsible.”

The club's decision came not long after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state's mask mandate and cleared businesses to operate normally. The Rangers said masks were required.

It was definitely the closest thing to normal in pro and college sports since mid-March last year, when college basketball shut down the same day MLB called off spring training.

Mask compliance was strong on the main concourse before the game, but had dropped to about 50% by the middle innings. Ushers and security personnel weren't seen stopping fans walking without masks.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can mingle indoors with others who are fully vaccinated. But the CDC says everyone should still wear masks in public.

Tarrant County, where Globe Life Field is located, and neighboring Dallas County both have about a 20% rate of fully vaccinated people, with about 30% partially vaccinated.

Long lines lacking social distancing required fans to wind through the concourse, and they were sometimes shoulder-to-shoulder in bottlenecks.

The scene was what Dr. Richard Ellison, hospital epidemiologist at UMass Memorial Medical Center, had in mind when warning of the consequences of a premature reopening amid favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas.

“I do think it's a balance of this is a risk for Major League Baseball,” Ellison said. “If ... there's an upswing in the number of cases in Arlington or the Dallas area, that's going to be a marker in saying that this is risky activity. It's not great publicity for the league.”