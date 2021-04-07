Kiermaier on IL over quadriceps

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain.

The team announced the move prior to Tuesday night's game at Boston. The defensive whiz experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Infielder Kevin Padlo was recalled from the taxi squad to replace Kiermaier.

Dislocated shoulder, no surgery for Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. should be able to avoid surgery on his left shoulder, the team said a day after he slightly dislocated it taking a hard swing.

An MRI on Tuesday showed a slight labral tear and the Padres put the electrifying 22-year-old on the 10-day injured list.

General manager A.J. Preller said the club wasn't ruling out anything, including Tatis' possible return when he's eligible.

Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm in Monday night's game against San Francisco. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis' left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

Scioscia to manage US

Mike Scioscia is taking over as the third manager of the U.S. baseball team in this Olympic qualifying cycle and will try to get the Americans to the tournament in Japan this summer.

He will lead a team of minor leaguers into the second-chance qualifying event, the Baseball Americas Qualifier, to be played in June in Florida. The U.S. plays the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua in Group A at the Americas tournament, and the top two teams advance to the super round along with two teams from Group B, which includes Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela.

The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

Rangers deal infielder

Infielder Rougned Odor was traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.

Odor, 27, did not make the Rangers' opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup.