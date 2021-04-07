MLB moves All-Star Game to Coors Field

DENVER – The All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia's voting laws.

Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998. The game will be held July 13.

“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the city of Denver and the state of Colorado for their support of this summer's All-Star Game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport's best players and entertaining fans around the world.”

MLB decided to move the game from Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Critics, including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

The Georgia laws includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, amid a push in Republican-led states to reduce voting options after former president Donald Trump made baseless claims of widespread fraud in last year's election.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference that the state had expressed interest in hosting a game down the road, but when given the last-minute opportunity, Denver was able to make plans quickly. They already had a blueprint for handling hotels, event space and security.

It's uncertain what kind of seating capacity there might be due to COVID-19 restrictions. For the season-opening series against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the Rockies had a seating capacity of 21,363 fans, which was 42.6% of the usual capacity.

By July, Polis expects things to be different. He referenced President Joe Biden's plan to allow all Americans who want to be vaccinated to be able to do so by May.

“We're talking about a mid-July game so there are really no concerns from that front,” Polis said. “I think everybody expects a fully packed, sell-out stadium in July and that's going to be good for MLB, good for Colorado and an exciting experience for fans.”