Peralta impressive as Brewers blank Cubs

CHICAGO – Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Tuesday night to stop a three-game slide.

Peralta (1-0) struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago's only hit of the game.

Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center. Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out and Christian Yelich singled ahead of Shaw's first homer of the season.

Omar Narvaez added a solo drive in the fourth. He also went deep during the Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Cubs on Monday night.

Both benches emptied when Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger hit Willson Contreras with a pitch to lead off the Cubs' half of the ninth. Contreras, who was beaned in the helmet on Monday, started yelling and walking toward the mound, but was steered to first base by teammates.

The teams milled around briefly on the left side of the diamond, but quickly returned to their dugouts.

Boxberger, who was just activated on Tuesday, then got Anthony Rizzo to ground into a double play. Bryant bounced to third to end the game.

Chicago had its best scoring chance in the fourth, when Bryant doubled and advanced to third on Yelich's error. But Peralta struck out Joc Pederson and Javier Báez, ending the inning.

Alzolay (0-1) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings. Chicago had won three in a row.

NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 5: In Washington, Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting coronavirus-depleted Washington to a comeback victory after waiting five days to start their season.

Lefty reliever Will Smith entered for the ninth and promptly gave up a single to new leadoff hitter Victor Robles, then hit Trea Turner with a pitch. That brought up Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion who went into this pivotal at-bat 0 for 4.

But Soto delivered a line drive to center field, then tossed his red helmet high in the air before being mobbed by teammates

REDS 14, PIRATES 1: In Cincinnati, Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Rookie Jonathan India had three hits and four RBIs in Cincinnati's latest offensive outburst. Tucker Barnhart and Nick Senzel also had three hits apiece.

The Reds set a franchise record with 46 runs in their first five games. The 1895 and 1976 teams scored 44 runs through five games.

Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings in his first start of the year. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one.

American

TIGERS 4, TWINS 3: In Detroit, Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Detroit a victory.

Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The rookie entered Tuesday's game as a pinch-runner, stayed in to the play the outfield and ended it with a hit to right off Hansel Robles (0-1).

The 22-year-old Baddoo was taken by the Tigers from the Twins' last December in the Rule 5 draft of players left off 40-man rosters. A second-round draft choice by Minnesota in 2016, Baddoo had never played above Class A until this year, and was a career .249 hitter in four minor league seasons.