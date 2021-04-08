Reds offense continues to roll

CINCINNATI – Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept up their hot start, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 on Wednesday for their fifth straight win.

The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016. They outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the three-game series sweep.

Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season. The 1976 Big Red Machine with Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez scored 51 en route to a second straight championship.

Naquin jumped on Chad Kuhl's first pitch for his second career leadoff home run, and second in as many days. He became the first Reds batter with leadoff home runs in consecutive appearances since Eddie Milner on June 24-25, 1984.

A day after hitting two homers and driving in seven runs, Naquin started the Reds toward another romp by keying a five-run first inning.

American

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 2: In Cleveland, José Ramírez's second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent Cleveland to a 4-2 win after Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.

Ramírez's one-out shot off Greg Holland (0-1) gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out 3-0 on Monday.

Earlier, Ramirez connected for a two-run homer in the sixth to bring in Cleveland's first runs at Progressive Field this season.

Emmanuel Clase (1-0) pitched the eighth – all nine of his fastballs were over 100 mph – and Nick Wittgren worked the ninth for his first save since Sept. 4, 2019.

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and Detroit.

Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field – another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But the rookie was doubled off third after his big hit – it was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit, and Matthew Boyd (1-1) allowed three runs in seven innings.

Kenta Maeda (1-0) pitched six mostly strong innings, allowing two runs and seven hits.

MARINERS 8, WHITE SOX 4: In Seattle, Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle's seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep at the hands of the White Sox.

Seager had three hits and his two-out liner down the left-field line cleared the bases. Taylor Trammell, J.P. Crawford and Jose Marmolejos all had RBI singles in the inning, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly.

But the key at-bat was Ty France's walk ahead of Seager's double. France fell behind 0-2, fouled off four two-strike pitches and walked on the 11th pitch of the at-bat to keep the inning alive for Seager.