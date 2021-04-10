Musgrove throws Padres' 1st no-hitter ever

ARLINGTON, Texas – San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Padres were the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game – from a 28-year-old who grew up down the road in El Cajon, California.

“It's awesome to have it be in a Padres uniform,” said Musgrove, who had never thrown a no-hitter at any level. “To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that's incredible.”

In only his second start for San Diego, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum.

The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Jose Trevino had a hard lineout to right field for the final out of the eighth, and David Dahl ripped the first out of the ninth right at second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

“There was like three different scenarios where I thought I lost it,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove (2-0), who threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes, is in his sixth major league season. He previously pitched for Houston (2016-17) and Pittsburgh (2018-20) and never had thrown a complete game in his previous 84 career starts.

“I'm freaking exhausted, man,” he said. “There was no way I was coming out of that game.”

It was the first no-hitter in the majors this season.