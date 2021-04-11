Pirates cruise past Cubs

Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in an 8-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Phil Evans hit his team-high third homer as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.

Keller (1-1) bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run. The 25-year-old, who has struggled with his command since spring training started, struck out seven and walked just one.

Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings all drove in two runs during Pittsburgh's seven-run outburst in the second against Davies (1-1).

Davies, acquired from San Diego in the trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Padres, gave up seven runs in just 12/3 innings, the shortest start of his seven-year career.

Javy Báez had two of Chicago's eight hits. Kris Bryant collected an RBI double in the first for the Cubs and Joc Pederson added an RBI single late but Chicago mustered little else against Keller and three relievers.

Keller is considered part of the core the Pirates are attempting to build their team around.

MARLINS 3, METS 0: In New York, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and Miami blanked the New York.

DeGrom matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, Rogers fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.

The 23-year-old Rogers (1-1) outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. This was his second.

American

INDIANS 11, TIGERS 3: In Cleveland, Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 72/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow's three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded the Tigers.

Luplow narrowly missed a second three-run homer, settling for a two-run double to finish with a career-high five RBIs.

Civale (2-0), who beat the Tigers in his season debut a week ago, continued a run of strong starting pitching for Cleveland. The right-hander gave up just two singles and faced the minimum through six innings before Robbie Grossman hit a home run off him in the seventh inning.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INN.: In Minneapolis, Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to lift Seattle.

All three of Minnesota's losses this season have come in the 10th, with the bullpen struggling with baseball's new-as-of-2020 rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base.

For Seattle, that was Taylor Trammell, who homered earlier in the game.

Taylor Rogers (0-1) picked up Braden Bishop's bunt in front of the mound, but he couldn't get a clean grip and held off on a throw as a precaution. Haniger hit a one-out fly deep enough to left for Trammell to come home.