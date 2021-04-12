White Sox lose on error in 10th

CHICAGO – Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi's bunt in the 10th inning to send the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Taylor opened the 10th on second base and advanced on Nicky Lopez's sacrifice. After Whit Merrifield was walked intentionally, Benintendi bunted the ball right back to the mound.

It looked as if Crochet (0-1) had time to get Taylor at the plate, but he spiked his throw and catcher Zack Collins couldn't come up with it. It was Chicago's third error of the day and 10th overall in the first nine games.

“The bunt hopped up on him,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “If it had stayed down, you practice underhanding it, but it came up, so he had to go over the top, so it was a tough play for him.”

Greg Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Zimmer worked a perfect 10th for his first career save.

Chicago had won 17 straight games when its opponent started a left-handed pitcher, one shy of the major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2: In Cleveland, Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland as the Indians completed a three-game sweep.

Allen (1-1) found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first. He hung around and gave up just one run and two hits in five innings.

After Allen left, four relievers finished off the Tigers. Emmanuel Clase, throwing over 100 mph on nearly every pitch, worked the ninth for his second save.

National League

DIAMONDBACKS 7, REDS 0: In Phoenix, Luke Weaver retired the first 17 batters he faced, and Eduardo Escobar homered for the fourth straight game to lead Arizona.

Weaver (1-0) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a broken-bat single to Eugenio Suárez, whose ground ball found a hole up the middle. The right-hander hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth, the first of three baserunners he allowed.

Diamondbacks second baseman Josh VanMeter, a Norwell graduate, went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

DODGERS 3, NATIONALS 0: In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball, and North Side graduate Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep.

Kershaw was able to outduel Washington ace Max Scherzer in the victory.

Kershaw (2-1) struck out six with no walks in his first home start since winning his first World Series ring.

Scherzer (0-1) was just as good as Kershaw, pitching six innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and a walk.

The Dodgers are off to a major league-best start of 8-2.