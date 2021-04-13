Cubs give up 6 runs in 6th

MILWAUKEE – Pinch- hitter Luis Urías drove in three runs with a go-ahead double, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.

Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

After being shut out on one hit by Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (0-2) through five innings, the Brewers loaded the bases to start the sixth. After the Cubs cut down a runner at the plate, Alzolay, who had retired 11 straight coming into the inning, gave way to reliever Andrew Chafin.

Urías batted for Daniel Vogelbach and slapped a shot just inside the left-field line to clear the bases. It was Urías' first career pinch hit in six at-bats.

Urías later scored on a wild pitch to grow the lead to 4-1. Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in another run with a triple, and Keston Hiura added an RBI single as the Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.

Peralta gave up just one run, a fourth-inning homer by Kris Bryant. The right-hander walked two and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time in his career.

Josh Hader got two outs for his first save of the season. Hader came on after Javier Báez drove in a pair of runs with a one-out double.

The Cubs announced before the game that bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. First base coach Craig Driver already was away from the team following a positive test. Relief pitchers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. There was no word on whether their designation was the result of a positive test or contact tracing.

NATIONALS 5, CARDINALS 2: In St. Louis, Kyle Schwarber doubled in a run in his delayed Nationals debut, and Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit homer to lead Washington.

Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington's first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team's season-opening series and left the club short-handed. The Nats ended a five-game skid. The Cardinals have lost three straight.

Stevenson hit his first homer of the season into St. Louis' bullpen in right field to lead off the seventh, putting Washington ahead 4-2. The solo shot was just his fourth homer in 221 career at-bats.

American

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 1: In Dunedin, Florida, Kyle Higashioka homered twice to support Gerrit Cole to lead New York.

Higashioka caught Cole for the second straight start – and win – after working with him during last year's playoffs.

Cole (2-0) gave up one run and three hits in six innings, struck out eight and walked one. The hard-throwing right-hander finished with a flurry by retiring his final 15 batters – striking out seven.

Cole has struck out at least seven in his last 12 regular-season starts, the longest such stretch in Yankees history.