Contreras hits homer after being plunked again

MILWAUKEE – Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by the Brewers, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoying his trip around the bases as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Contreras, who has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season, got his revenge when he hit a towering drive to left-center off Brent Suter (0-1). The long drive delighted the large contingent of Cubs fans at Milwaukee's American Family Field.

After leaving the batter's box, Contreras turned himself around and flipped his bat back toward the Cubs dugout before beginning his trot.

METS 4-4, PHILLIES 3-0: In New York, Marcus Stroman tossed six spotless innings and New York earbed a doubleheader sweep.

Brandon Nimmo had three hits and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Jonathan Villar followed up his game-winning single in the opener with a run-scoring double, and Stroman (2-0) outpitched Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night's rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings in keeping with a rules change introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In the first game, Pete Alonso and Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth to give New York a 4-3 victory in extra innings. Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets.

American

RED SOX 4, TWINS 2: In Minneapolis, Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and streaking Boston won on a snowy afternoon in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season.

Snow flurries fell for most of the game and it was 33 degrees for the first pitch.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Randy Dobnak (0-2) took the loss for Minnesota, which has lost three in a row.