Burnes dominates as Brewers top Cubs

MILWAUKEE – Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Wednesday.

Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers' four-run outburst in the sixth.

The 26-year-old right-hander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.

This marked the franchise-record eighth straight game in which a Brewers starter worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.

Burnes' performance helped the Brewers take two of three in the series and gain a measure of revenge one day after an emotionally charged 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Milwaukee had given up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Willson Contreras on Tuesday after hitting him with a pitch earlier in the game. Wednesday's game saw no trouble in response. Milwaukee's Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, without incident.

NATIONALS 6, CARDINALS 0: In St. Louis, Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and Washington threw its first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium.

Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run.

Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way.

GIANTS 3, REDS 0: In San Francisco, Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and San Francisco finished off Cincinnati.

Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse with assistance.

Showing no signs of physical duress before his injury occurred, the 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.

American

RED SOX 3-7, TWINS 2-1: In Minneapolis, Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning, and Boston extended its winning streak to nine games, sweeping the doubleheader.

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0) pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits for Boston, which has come from behind in six of its nine wins this season after opening the year with three straight losses.

The Red Sox now have their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, a season that ended with a World Series title.

Verdugo had five hits in the doubleheader and capped the day with his second homer of the season in the seventh inning. The Red Sox won the first game 3-2.