Reds score 7 in 3rd inning to rout cross-state rivals

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds cruised to a 10-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Jeff Hoffman (2-1) gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio.

Seven of the Reds starters scored in the third. Eugenio Suárez doubled down the third base line to drive in two, and Votto followed with his shot off the top of the left field wall.

Tyler Stephenson had a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Amed Rosario and Jordan Luplow homered for Cleveland, and Josh Naylor had three hits.

Indians starter Logan Allen (1-2) didn't make it out of the third inning. He gave up five runs on three hits, but reliever Phil Maton surrendered the big hits to Suárez and Votto before getting out of the inning.

Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand and was put on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Max Schrock was recalled from the alternate training site.

BRAVES 5, CUBS 2: In Chicago, Kyle Wright plunked four Cubs batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, and Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as Atlanta escaped with a bizarre win.

Wright was recalled from the club's alternate site to replace Drew Smyly, who was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Friday morning. Wright hit four batters, including Javier Báez twice, but limited Chicago to two runs and three hits over 41/3 innings. He also doubled for his first career hit.

Four relievers, including winner Josh Tomlin (2-0), kept the Cubs scoreless until Smith entered for the ninth. Atlanta's closer walked the bases loaded with two outs before striking out Joc Pederson to cap his third save in three tries.

Chicago batters were hit a league-most 52 times last season.

Willson Contreras homered off Wright as the Cubs lost their second straight and fifth of six.

The Braves took the lead for good with a three-run fourth highlighted by Ronald Acuña Jr.'s two-run single. Marcell Ozuna added three hits and an RBI for Atlanta, which has won two straight since ending a four-game skid.

The Cubs began the day hitting a majors-worst .168 and ended it stranding a dozen runners.

“We just weren't able to put the runs across again,” said bench coach Andy Green, who filled in for the suspended David Ross.

Ross served a one-game suspension handed down a day earlier by Major League Baseball. The manager, game-planning coach Mike Borzello and reliever Ryan Tepera were suspended and fined after Tepera threw behind Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff in a win Tuesday.

Tepera, given a three-game punishment, is appealing the ruling and remained on the active roster Friday. His throw came after Contreras was hit by a Brewers pitcher for the third time this season.

WHITE SOX-RED SOX, ppd.: The Boston Red Sox postponed Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.

The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

Nick Pivetta (2-0) had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease (0-0) on Friday night and will instead pitch today. Lucas Giolito will face Martín Pérez in Sunday's first game; neither team has announced a starter for the late game.

Although the Boston Marathon has been postponed until October because of the pandemic, the series finale will be the traditional Patriots Day game, with an 11:10 a.m. start.

Tatis returns

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., returned to the lineup when the Padres opened a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in San Diego.

Tatis batted second in the lineup. He suffered a slight labrum tear in his left shoulder April 5. In 2017, Tatis played for the TinCaps.