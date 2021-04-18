Reds win on Indians miscue

CINCINNATI – Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati's tying run as the Reds beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in the 10th Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson's single won it.

Naylor had a chance to boost Cleveland's one-run lead in the eighth when he came up with runners at the corners with no outs. He hit a liner to first baseman Joey Votto, who tagged Franmil Reyes as he tried to dive back into the bag and then threw to third to double off Eddie Rosario.

Pitching with a 2-1 lead, Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase retired the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth. Max Schrock then hit a grounder through Naylor for a two-base error and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single.

American

RED SOX 7, WHITE SOX 4: In Boston, wearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, Boston won after Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth.

The Red Sox uniforms – without any red – honor the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race. They featured yellow tops with powder-blue lettering across the front, numbers on the back and caps, with white pants.

Xander Bogaerts and Kiké Hernández each had a double and three singles for the Red Sox. Bogaerts' double drove in two runs in the eighth.

Gonzalez homered into Boston's bullpen off Cody Heuer (1-1). J.D. Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk off reliever José Ruiz before Bogaerts' ground-rule hit dropped in down the right-field line before bouncing into the stands.

ATHLETICS 7, TIGERS 0: In Oakland, California, Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and the defending AL West champs shut out Detroit for a second straight game for their seventh consecutive win.

After Oakland's 3-0 victory Friday, Cole Irvin (1-2) struck out six, didn't walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A's. The left-hander, tagged for eight runs on 12 hits over 92/3 innings in his initial two starts, hung tough against a Tigers lineup featuring five switch-hitters.