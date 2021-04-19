White Sox get to .500 with twinbill sweep

BOSTON – Yermín Mercedes opened Chicago's three-run fourth inning with a long homer, and the White Sox completed a sweep of their split-admission doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday with a 5-1 victory.

Nick Madrigal had two hits and drove in two runs for Chicago, which climbed back to .500 at 8-8.

In the opener, Tim Anderson homered on the game's first pitch, and Dallas Keuchel pitched five solid innings in a 3-2 victory.

The teams play the series finale this morning in Boston's annual Patriots' Day game with a scheduled 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

“It's a body check to get back mentally,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the early start.

For the first time since the Red Sox started playing their annual Patriots' Day game in 1959, today's contest will not be in played in conjunction with the Boston Marathon, which was moved to Oct. 11 due to the state's limits on crowds because of the pandemic.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI single for Boston's lone run in the second game.

Back wearing their traditional white uniforms with red letters and numbers in the nightcap, the Red Sox lost for the third time in four games after their nine-game winning streak.

Mercedes hit a changeup from Martín Pérez (0-1) off a backwall behind the batter's eye, a drive estimated at 431 feet. Danny Mendick had a bloop RBI single and Madrigal a run-scoring, hustle double to make it 4-0.

Matt Foster (1-1) got five outs in scoreless relief for the win.

The Red Sox wore their yellow-and-blue City Series uniforms in the first game for the second straight day, honoring the Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race.

Yasmani Grandal had an RBI double for the White Sox. Keuchel (1-0) gave up two runs, and Liam Hendriks got the final three outs for his second save.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 2: In Oakland, California, Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland rallied to its eighth straight victory.

Sean Murphy hit a tying home run in the eighth as the A's swept the four-game series.

Harold Castro had three hits for the Tigers, including a two-run single in the sixth.

BRAVES 13, CUBS 4: In Chicago, Freddie Freeman crushed one of Atlanta's four homers in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks as the Braves rolled.

Travis d'Arnaud, Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia also connected during Atlanta's fast start, and Heredia added his first career grand slam in the sixth.

But the Braves' offensive performance was overshadowed by the status of Ronald Acuña Jr. after he departed in the fourth due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles.

The loss of Acuña for any significant chunk of time would be a tough blow for Atlanta. The outfielder began the day with a .433 batting average, seven homers, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored.