    Tuesday, April 20, 2021 6:00 pm

    Tigers-Pirates game postponed on snowy day in Detroit area

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    DETROIT — Tuesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.

    The game was called about two hours before the scheduled first pitch on a snowy day in the Detroit area. The teams will try to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the first seven-inning game starting at 2:10 p.m. EDT and the second scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

    Michael Fulmer (1-0) is set to pitch the opener for Detroit, with Spencer Turnbull making his season debut in the second game. Turnbull has been recovering from COVID-19.

    Tyler Anderson (1-2) is scheduled to start the opener for Pittsburgh, with the Game 2 starter to be determined.

    ------

    More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

