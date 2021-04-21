Rondon shaky after no-hitter but earns win

CLEVELAND – Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week and José Abreu homered twice, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Indians 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Rodón (3-0), pitching in short sleeves despite temperatures dropping into the 30s and snow on the way, worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches – only four fewer than in his gem on April 14.

The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits. Rodón joined Eddie Cicotte (1917) as the only pitchers in club history to face the same team in his next start after throwing a no-hitter. He was the first to do it since the Angels' Jered Weaver in 2012.

Abreu hit solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings.

Tim Anderson connected for a two-run homer off Zach Plesac (1-3) and Yasmani Grandal's two-run shot in the seventh put the White Sox ahead 7-2.

Jordan Luplow homered for the Indians, who scored twice in the ninth and stranded 13.

National

CUBS 3, METS 1: In Chicago, Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth to lift Chicago.

Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night — the game-time temperature was 36 degrees — Arrieta (3-1) also contributed to two runs at the plate.

Eric Sogard had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run to help Chicago rebound from Sunday's 13-4 loss to Atlanta. Sogard was inserted into the lineup when David Bote was scratched with an upset stomach.

Interleague

YANKEES 3, BRAVES 1: In New York, the Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to victory. The last-place Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start since 1972.

Tyler Matzek (0-2), who returned to the major leagues last year for the first time since 2015, walked Aaron Hicks leading off the eighth and DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge followed with singles that loaded the bases.

DODGERS 1, MARINERS 0: In Seattle, Julio Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles to a win.

The matchup between early-season division leaders out West was an entertaining pitchers' duel with Urías getting the better of Seattle's Marco Gonzales. Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning after AJ Pollock's leadoff double. Those were the Dodgers' only hits in the game.

Seattle's Chris Taylor was thrown out at home as a potential insurance run in the ninth inning. Taylor went on contact from Justin Turner and was easily thrown out by third baseman Kyle Seager.

PITTSBURGH AT DETROIT, ppd.: In Detroit, the Detroit-Pittsburgh was postponed because of snow in the Detroit area. The teams will try to play a doubleheader today.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) is set to pitch the opener for Detroit, with Spencer Turnbull making his season debut in the second game. Turnbull has been recovering from COVID-19. Tyler Anderson (1-2) is scheduled to start the opener for Pittsburgh, with the Game 2 starter to be determined.