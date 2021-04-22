Reds lose late lead, fall in 10th

CINCINNATI – Josh VanMeter hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning against his former team, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 in 10 innings for their second win on Wednesday.

In the conclusion of Tuesday's night's suspended game, Arizona held on for a 5-4 victory. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 heading to the ninth in the regularly scheduled contest. But Amir Garrett issued two walks before VanMeter drove a 2-2 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season.

VanMeter, a former Norwell star and ex-TinCap, broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2019 and traded to Arizona on Aug. 31.

The Diamondbacks broke it open with five runs in the 10th. Pavin Smith scored on an error on second baseman Alex Blandino, and Wyatt Mathisen had a key two-run single.

The Reds got two runs in the bottom half, but Taylor Clarke (1-0) got Eugenio Suárez to ground out to and retired Joey Votto on a fly ball to left to end it.

Cincinnati wasted a terrific performance by Tyler Mahle, who struck out nine in 62/3 innings. Cionel Pérez (1-2) got the loss.

Interleague

PIRATES 3-2, TIGERS 2-5: In Detroit, Tyler Anderson pitched five strong innings to help Pittsburgh beat the Detroit in a doubleheader opener.

Detroit then rallied for a 5-2 win in the second game behind Jonathan Schoop's go-ahead home run in a three-run fifth inning, leaving the Pirates at 8-10 after a 1-6 start.

The teams played the doubleheader of seven-inning games under pandemic rules after Tuesday night's game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area. There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field, plus some flurries late in the game. The temperature at game time was 40 degrees.

Spencer Turnbull (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five innings to win the second game.

BRAVES 4, YANKEES 1: In New York, Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and Atlanta scraped by with just four hits to beat punchless New York.

Corey Kluber (0-2) kept New York in it with his best start yet in pinstripes, but the Yankees lost for the sixth time in seven games due to a star-studded lineup that has almost entirely spaced out.

Anderson (1-0) limited the Yankees to four hits and four walks in 62/3 innings, striking out four against the club he also beat in his major league debut last season. The 22-year-old right-hander threw 97 pitches as temperatures dipped into the low 40s in the late innings.

CHICAGO AT CLEVELAND, ppd.: In Cleveland, the Indians postponed Wednesday's game against the White Sox because of snow, cold weather and a soggy field. The AL Central teams will make up the postponement during Chicago's next visit to Cleveland by playing a doubleheader on May 31 – two 7-inning games starting at 3:10 p.m.