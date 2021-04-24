Reserve outfielder leads Cubs' rout of Brewers

CHICAGO – Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBI, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Marisnick, a reserve outfielder known mostly for his defensive prowess, had two hits and scored three times in his third straight start.

“I just stay ready,” he said. “I'm going to try to find a way to impact the game one way or another.”

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back nicely after a rough start against Atlanta.

“I made better pitches overall,” he said. “I just need to continue down that road.”

Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers' offense.

Wong finished with three hits in his first game since April 8. He had been sidelined by an oblique injury.

American League

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Mike Minor held Detroit hitless until the fifth inning, and Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O'Hearn homered off Casey Mize to lift Kansas City.

Robbie Grossman went deep for Detroit in the fifth, but by then the Tigers were trailing 6-0 after another rough start for Mize. The top pick in the 2018 draft earned his first big league win this month when he held Houston scoreless for seven innings, but since then Mize (1-2) has given 11 runs in two outings against Oakland and Kansas City.

Mize yielded six runs and seven hits in 42/3 innings.

Minor (2-1) gave up two runs and four hits in 52/3 innings with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Detroit didn't have a hit until Jeimer Candelario doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Grossman hit a two-run shot later that inning.

Detroit has lost seven of eight.

YANKEES 5, INDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Giancarlo Stanton hit two rocketed home runs – one with the highest exit velocity this season – and New York connected four times in winning.

Stanton hit a 429-foot solo shot in the third inning off Logan Allen (1-3) and another in the fifth for his first multihomer game since Sept. 27, 2018. New York has won two straight and three of four after a horrendous start. The Yankees overcame a 3-0 first-inning deficit for the second game in a row.

Rougned Odor added a two-run homer, and Aaron Hicks also went deep for New York.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery settled in after a 37-pitch first inning, but was lifted in the fifth, one out shy of qualifying for the win.

Other news

TROUT OUT: Mike Trout was scratched from the Angels' lineup Friday because of a left elbow contusion he suffered being hit by a pitch the day before. The Angels said the three-time MVP is day to day.

MCKINSTRY ON IL: The Los Angeles Dodgers placed promising rookie Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle. Los Angeles recalled outfielder DJ Peters from its alternate training site to make his major league debut. McKinstry, a North Side graduate, is batting .296 with three homers and 14 RBI in 17 games while playing second base, third base, right field and left field for the Dodgers.