Pitching duel goes to Cole, Yankees

CLEVELAND – Gerrit Cole was one pitch better than Shane Bieber in a heavyweight matchup of aces as Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks homered off Cleveland's Cy Young winner in the fifth inning, giving the New York Yankees a 2-1 win over the Indians on Saturday.

Cole (3-1) struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in seven innings to beat Bieber (2-2) in a rematch of their meeting in last year's playoffs. Cole's 50 strikeouts in his first five starts are the most for any pitcher in New York's storied history.

Bieber fanned nine – the first time he hasn't reached double digits in five starts – and tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's record with his 17th straight start of at least eight strikeouts.

The 25-year-old right-hander allowed just three hits, but two were homers while throwing a career-high 119 pitches.

After Cole was pulled following his 111th pitch, Justin Wilson got two outs in the eighth. With closer Aroldis Chapman unavailable after pitching three times in four days, Jonathan Loaisiga came on and finished up for his first career save.

New York's bullpen has pitched 91/3 scoreless innings in the series.

The Yankees won their third straight in the four-game series after stumbling into Progressive Field with the AL's worst record.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and Kansas City took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn't enough to overcome Kansas City's two runs in the top of that inning. Singer (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed one earned run and three hits in eight innings. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3: In Chicago, pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Brewers held off the Cubs.

Brent Suter (2-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities.

Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row. Andrew Chafin (0-1) got the loss.

CARDINALS 2, REDS 0: In St. Louis, John Gant earned his first victory as a starter since 2018 by throwing six strong innings and St. Louis sent Cincinnati to its sixth straight loss.

After waiting out a rain delay of 2 hours, 20 minutes before throwing his first pitch, Gant (1-2) allowed just three hits. It was Gant's first win as a starting pitcher since Sept. 9, 2018.

Wade Miley (2-2) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings.

WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 1: In Chicago, Nick Madrigal doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Liam Hendriks allowed a tying homer in the top half,.

Luis Robert led off the White Sox ninth with an infield single. Rookie phenom Yermín Mercedes was intentionally walked before Madrigal delivered the winning hit to right field off John King with two outs.

Willie Calhoun hit his first homer of the season off Hendriks (1-0) to right-center to tie the game.

ATHLETICS 7, ORIOLES 2: In Baltimore, Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and the Oakland Athletics won their 13th straight game. This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A's won 14 straight in 1988, then set an American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002. The Athletics have outscored opponents 83-36 during their streak.

MRI for Yelich

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is returning to Milwaukee for an MRI on his strained lower back.

The 2018 NL MVP had been eligible to be activated from the injured list for this weekend's three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.