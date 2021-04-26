Bumgarner tosses 7-inning no-hitter

ATLANTA – Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won't count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep Sunday.

After Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter to win the opener 5-0, Bumgarner did even better.

Bumgarner struck out seven and the only Braves batter who reached base against him came on shortstop Nick Ahmed's throwing error in the second inning.

Bumgarner casually shook hands with catcher Carson Kelly after Marcell Ozuna lined out to end it. Then the rest of the Diamondbacks joined in with the tall left-hander and the celebration livened up around the mound.

Officially, Bumgarner's gem won't count in the list of no-hitters. MLB's eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 0: In Chicago, Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings to lead Milwaukee.

Woodruff (2-0) gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has permitted one run and six hits in 19 innings covering three starts against the Cubs this year.

Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee's five-run ninth to help the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.

Chicago finished with four hits on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. The game-time temperature was 44 degrees, and the crowd of 10,343 bundled up in jackets, hooded sweatshirts and blankets.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2: In St. Louis, Tyler O'Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty tossed seven sharp innings as the St. Louis handed Cincinnati its seventh straight loss.

The Reds' skid is their worst since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.

Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the sixth inning. He became upset after Jonathan India was hit on the helmet by a pitch from Flaherty. India stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed after the inning.

American

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0: In Detroit, Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings to lead Kansas City.

Duffy (3-1) gave up four hits while striking out eight. He's allowed one earned run in 23 innings this season.

Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the AL Central-leading Royals.

INDIANS 7, YANKEES 3: In Cleveland, Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer, tripled and stole his first career base as Cleveland avoided a four-game series sweep.

Reyes, a former TinCaps outfielder, homered in the fourth off Jameson Taillon (0-2) as Cleveland overcame a 3-0 deficit and took a 4-3 lead. Reyes a burly 6-foot-5, 265-pounder, led off the sixth with his second big league triple and scored on Jordan Luplow's double against Nick Nelson for a 6-3 advantage.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 4: In Chicago, Michael Kopech struck out a career-high 10 in just five innings, and José Abreu homered and drove in three runs as Chicago won its fourth consecutive game.

Kopech (2-0), who missed the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the 2020 season for personal reasons, overpowered Rangers hitters with his 97 mph fastball.

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 1: In Baltimore, Austin Hays hit a pair of home runs as Baltimore ended Oakland's 13-game winning streak.

The A's, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.