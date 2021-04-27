Freeman's homer helps Braves top Cubs

ATLANTA – Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader, overcoming a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Monday night.

The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon – managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.

Eager to make up for that embarrassing performance, the Braves pounded Zach Davies for four runs and five hits in the first inning. Travis d'Arnaud's two-run single was the biggest blow.

The Cubs tied it on Bryant's sixth career grand slam, a shot off Charlie Morton (2-1) that landed in the Chicago bullpen with two outs in the third.

But Freeman broke a 5-all tie with a mammoth, two-out shot of his own, driving one deep into the right-field seats against Brandon Workman (0-2).

Freeman got the Braves' only hit Sunday, a single off Zac Gallen in the opener of the twinbill.

Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves, a solo shot in the third.

Morton scraped out the win, despite surrendering five runs in 51/3 innings.

American

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2: In Detroit, Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as Kansas City completed a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.

The AL Central-leading Royals (14-7) have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the league.

Detroit (7-16) has the worst record in the majors after losing 10 of its last 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003.

Kansas City starter Brad Keller (2-2) gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings. Scott Barlow and Greg Holland followed, each throwing a scoreless inning. Josh Staumont pitched the ninth for his second save in as many chances.

Spencer Turnbull (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five. Detroit relievers combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief, but its hitters failed to take advantage of chances to extend or win the game, leaving 11 runners on base.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 3, 10 inn.: In Cleveland, Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé to give Cleveland the victory in the series opener.

Luplow's second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.

Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win to help Cleveland to its second straight victory. Luplow was the only batter Colomé (1-3) faced.

It was the first of 19 meetings this season between teams that have combined to win the last five AL Central titles. Minnesota is the two-time defending champion.

Luis Arraez gave the Twins a 3-2 lead in the eighth when he singled home Jake Cave with two outs, but José Ramírez answered in the bottom half with a homer off Tyler Duffey that hooked just inside the foul pole in right.

Indians starter Zach Plesac gave up three runs in a season-high 72/3 innings, striking out four.

José Berríos of the Twins worked 52/3 innings, permitting two runs and five hits.