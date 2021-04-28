Braves shut down Cubs offense

ATLANTA – Ian Anderson allowed one hit in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a long home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the skidding Chicago Cubs 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Anderson (2-0) won his second consecutive start, after throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 4-1 win at Yankee Stadium last Wednesday. He walked only one Cubs batter and struck out eight.

Chicago held out Javier Báez and Kris Bryant with injuries in its fourth consecutive loss.

A rookie making his 11th career start and fifth this season, Anderson lowered his ERA to 2.48. The 22-year-old right-hander has provided an important boost for a struggling staff. The Braves began the night last in the National League with their 4.89 ERA.

A.J. Minter pitched a perfect eighth. Nico Hoerner's one-out single off Jacob Webb in the ninth was Chicago's second hit, but Webb struck out Willson Contreras and David Bote to end the game.

American

INDIANS 7, TWINS 4: In Cleveland, Franmil Reyes homered twice, including a 452-foot drive that landed in the left-field bleachers about six rows in front of the scoreboard, and the Cleveland Indians beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Reyes broke a sixth-inning tie with his second homer off Kenta Maeda to give the Indians a 4-3 lead. Reyes led off the second with a majestic clout that sent fans in the bleachers scrambling and tied the game after Minnesota scored twice in the first.

Reyes' second home run also landed in the bleachers and traveled a projected 434 feet.

José Ramírez drove in two runs, including a first-inning homer that helped Cleveland to a win over its AL Central rival for the second straight night.

Interleague

BLUE JAYS 9, NATIONALS 5: In Dunedin, Florida, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs for Toronto.

Guerrero's slam in the third put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer's scoreless streak at 19 innings.

Guerrero made it 7-3 with his drive in the fifth and added a two-run, seventh-inning shot off Kyle Finnegan to complete his first three-homer game.

Scherzer (1-2) joined Ivan Nova as the only pitchers to have allowed a homer to both Guerrero Jr. and his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

The senior Guerrero also went deep twice against Scherzer, in 2010 with Texas and 2011 with Baltimore in his final season.

Scherzer allowed seven runs – five earned – and eight hits over five innings. He had given up one earned run in 19 innings over his previous three starts.

Trea Turner, hit on the left forearm by a pitch Sunday, homered twice for the Nationals. It was his seventh multihomer game and second this year, with the other coming April 18 against Arizona.