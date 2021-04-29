Cubs shelled, shut out on road

ATLANTA – Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 51/3 strong innings and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Ynoa added his first career homer in the fourth as Atlanta shut out the Cubs for the second straight night. Chicago has lost five in a row.

Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 and hit his seventh homer in the sixth.

In the first, Freeman singled before Ozuna's second homer sailed 453 feet into the seats in left-center. Ozzie Albies followed with a double, and Austin Riley hit his third homer over the left-field fence.

Atlanta went up 6-0 in the second when Ynoa and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and scored on Freeman's double. Acuña scored on a headfirst slide after hesitating at third on the relay throw.

DODGERS 8, REDS 0: In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven masterful innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak.

Kershaw (4-2) racked up eight strikeouts with one walk while never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base in his first win over the Reds since 2016.

The lefty ace stepped up when the Dodgers desperately needed a strong start, preventing their first four-game losing streak since 2018 and allowing them to finish a 2-5 homestand.

Matt Beaty drove in two runs with a pinch single on his 28th birthday during a six-run eighth inning, and Chris Taylor had an RBI triple and scored two runs as the defending World Series champions won for just the third time in 10 games.

American

TWINS 10, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Byron Buxton homered on Logan Allen's second pitch and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver hit two homers and the struggling Twins connected six times to end a four-game losing streak.

Buxton's eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen (1-4), who allowed six home runs in a 12-batter span over two starts.

Buxton added two doubles and two singles while getting five hits in a game for the first time and pushing his average to .438.

TIGERS AT WHITE SOX, ppd.: In Chicago, Detroit and Chicago had their game postponed by rain and will make it up as part of a straight doubleheader today.

Detroit took the first game of the series 5-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers overcame five errors to snap a five-game losing streak.

The doubleheader will be the second of four scheduled for the White Sox this season. It will also be the Tigers' second.

Interleague

RED SOX 1, METS 0: In Dundin, Florida, Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for Boston to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless Mets.

Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.

Xander Bogaerts doubled off the left-center fence to open the second inning and one out later, Vázquez drove a shoulder-high 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph the other way into the right-center gap for the lone run of the night.