    Monday, May 03, 2021 7:30 pm

    Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    CHICAGO — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.

    The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.

    Both games will be seven innings.

    ------

    More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

