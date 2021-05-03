Reds outlast Cubs in 10 innings

CINCINNATI – Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 13-12 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Jesse Winker began the Cincinnati 10th on second and advanced on Willson Contreras' passed ball. Castellanos then poked a liner into center field against Craig Kimbrel (0-1).

Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBI against his former team, including two of the Reds' five homers. Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also connected, and Ryan Hendrix (2-0) got the win.

Chicago also went deep five times lost for the seventh time in nine games. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Ian Happ also went yard.

American

YANKEES 2, TIGERS 0: In New York, Corey Kluber struck out 10 over eight innings as New York completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

In addition to the strikeouts, Kluber (2-2) got 11 outs on grounders, two on infield popups and one on a lineout to second baseman Rougned Odor in short right field. Detroit did not have a single flyout against Kluber.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0: In Chicago, José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, and Amed Rosario had three hits to lead Cleveland.

Zach Plesac and three relievers combined to limit the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in the series.

Andrew Vaughn had two hits for the White Sox.