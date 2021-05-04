Rain out means Cubs play 2 today

Monday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field was postponed because of the threat of rain.

The teams will play a split doubleheader today with seven-inning games at 2:20 and 7:40 p.m.

Before the game was postponed, Cubs manager David Ross said center fielder Ian Happ was “better” Monday after his collision with Nico Hoerner on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Ross said team physicians were running Happ through a series of tests.

Ross also did not give information on Hoerner's status, other than being sore.

White Sox's Robert injures hip

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor.

General manager Rick Hahn said tests confirmed the injury. Hahn said Robert won't resume baseball activities for three to four months. It's not clear if he will play again this year.

Extra bases

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, sidelining one of baseball's top young pitchers for the rest of the season. ... The Hall of Fame has accepted Roberto Alomar's resignation from the board of directors, chairman Jane Forbes Clark announced. Alomar, who was elected to the board in 2019, submitted a letter of resignation Saturday in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Hall of Fame second baseman was fired last week as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into the allegation.