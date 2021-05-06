Means 1st Oriole to toss no-no since '69

SEATTLE – The clubhouse celebration that awaited John Means was more than 50 years in the making for the Baltimore Orioles and more like a playoff berth being clinched rather than a Wednesday in May.

Only a wild pitch in the dirt kept the Orioles from celebrating perfection. That's how dominant Means was in throwing the major leagues' third no-hitter of the season in Baltimore's 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

A franchise still in the midst of a rebuild and little to celebrate in recent seasons was happy to put the spotlight on its tall lefty who overmatched the Mariners with an array of unhittable fastballs, breaking pitches and a deadly changeup.

No, it wasn't perfection. But it was about as close as it comes.

“I never really thought I'd be here. I'd always write MLB player when I was a kid on the sheet when they asked you what you wanted to do when you're older, but I never thought it was a reality,” Means said. “And now that it is, and now I'm able to throw this, it's crazy and I don't even know how to describe it.”

This wasn't a fluke performance – Means has been one of the best pitchers in the American League to start this season. This was domination.

Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle's only baserunner was Sam Haggerty after he raced to first swinging on a curveball in the dirt for strike three with one outs in the third inning.

Haggerty wasn't on base long, getting thrown out trying to steal second.

“I could care less that it wasn't perfect game,” Means said following his first complete game in 44 career big league starts.

Means pitched the first non-perfect no-hitter in which the opposing team did not reach on a walk, hit by pitch or error, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit.

Means lowered his ERA to 1.37 and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug. 13, 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history, including six as Baltimore after four as the St. Louis Browns.

“It's such a crazy feeling. It's such a whirlwind of an experience. I don't think I've been able to process it yet,” Means said. “But to be in the same breath as Palmer, I don't think that it gets much better than that.”

In a season in which batters are on track to hit a record-low .234, Means joined a no-hit club that includes gems by San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9 and by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14.

In addition, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that is not recognized as an official no-hitter by Major League Baseball because the game did not go at least nine innings, shortened under pandemic rules in effect for a second straight season.