Votto injures thumb in Reds win

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati's Joey Votto fractured his left thumb during a 10-inning, 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer.

Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month. Hit by a pitch for the 61st time, Votto is hitting .286 on the homestand, which included his 300th home run. He has raised his average to .226 with five homers and 17 RBI.

Kyle Farmer is among the options at first.

“We'll figure it out,” manager David Bell said.

Keuchel expressed regret.

“It's a joy to pitch against him,” Keuchel said. “You never want that to happen. I wish him well.”

Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago's Leury García was caught stealing in the top half.

Cincinnati's Sonny Gray and Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings.

It was only the fourth scoreless tie through nine innings in Great American Ball Park's history, the first since 2010.

“I knew how this game was going to play out,” Gray said. “I just was focused on winning this game. We needed to win this game.”

Cincinnati stopped its 18-inning scoreless streak as Liam Hendriks (1-1) lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent.