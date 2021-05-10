Pirates end Cubs' 5-game win streak

CHICAGO – Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on in the ninth, beating the Cubs 6-5 Sunday and ending Chicago's five-game winning streak.

Wilmer Difo had three hits and drove in three runs as the Pirates won for just the third time in their last 20 games at Wrigley Field.

“It was nice to see our lineup up and down contribute,” manager Derek Shelton said.

Held to two runs and four hits by Anderson (3-3), the Cubs made it close in the ninth.

Reliever Kyle Crick hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch and walked Kris Bryant before getting David Bote on a flyout. Richard Rodríguez took over and gave up an RBI single to Joc Pederson singled with two outs that made it 6-3.

Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double, but Rodriguez retired pinch-hitter Javier Báez on a grounder to end it for his sixth save.

Kyle Hendricks (2-4) gave up six runs – four earned – and nine hits in five innings.

Todd Frazier and Kevin Newman had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who scored their highest run total in nine games.

Anderson struck out six and walked one to beat the Cubs for the first time in three starts this season. He retired his final 13 batters.

“You have to be really disciplined against him,” Rizzo said. “He had his good stuff.”

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 3: In Kansas City, Missouri, Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI each to help Chicago finish off a three-game sweep and hand Kansas City its eighth consecutive loss.

The Royals went winless on their seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 11/2 games in the AL Central and leave home back 31/2 games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.

“We've got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn't a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.”

The White Sox have beaten the Royals 10 straight times on the road. The last team to do that was Oakland from 2003 to 2006 when they beat Kansas City 12 consecutive times in Kauffman Stadium.

Lucas Giolito (2-3) gave up one run, four hits, two walks and fanned two in five innings to get the win. It's the first run allowed by a Chicago starter in five games. They had a 0.31 ERA in 291/3 innings in that stretch.

“The heart of a lion,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “The first inning could've got away, but (Giolito) limited it to one run. I was really impressed with the way he competed.”

The three runs by the Royals are the most the White Sox have given up in a week.

METS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2: In New York, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York got its fifth straight win.

DeGrom (3-2) was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for trainer Brian Chicklo after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse.

“No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That's what he told our trainer.”

New York expected to have MRI results Sunday night.

The right-hander threw 68 pitches over five innings, giving up a run with six strikeouts, a hit and three walks.

TIGERS-TWINS ppd., rain: In Detroit, the series finale between Minnesota and Detroit was postponed because of rain before the game got started. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader July 16 in Detroit.

REDS-INDIANS ppd., rain: In Cleveland, the three-game series finale between Cincinnati and Cleveland was postponed by rain and re-scheduled for Aug. 9. A wet forecast on Mother's Day forced the postponement about three hours before the scheduled first pitch at Progressive Field.