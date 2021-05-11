Tuesday, May 11, 2021 1:00 am
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
Reds use big 4th to rout Pirates
JOHN PERROTTO | Associated Press
PITTSBURGH – Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Naquin's three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1. He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst.
Barnhart's double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie. Nick Senzel capped the inning with a two-run single.
Eugenio Suarez broke an 0-for-15 slump with a solo home run for Cincinnati in the second. Nick Castellanos capped the scoring in the eighth with a two-run double.
Tyler Mahle (2-1) gave up one run in 51/3 innings for the win. He gave up four hits, walked four and struck out seven as Cincinnati (16-16) won for the third time in four games to reach .500.
Mahle left his previous three starts with a lead but the bullpen blew saves each time.
Mitch Keller (2-4) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 31/3 innings. He had two walks and two strikeouts after pitching 52/3 scoreless innings to win at San Diego in his previous outing. Keller's ERA is 7.81 after seven starts.
Pittsburgh (14-20) has dropped nine of 11 since moving one game over .500.
Six players each had two of the Reds' 15 hits.
Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer for the Pirates in the second. Adam Frazier extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story