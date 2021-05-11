Reds use big 4th to rout Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Naquin's three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1. He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst.

Barnhart's double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie. Nick Senzel capped the inning with a two-run single.

Eugenio Suarez broke an 0-for-15 slump with a solo home run for Cincinnati in the second. Nick Castellanos capped the scoring in the eighth with a two-run double.

Tyler Mahle (2-1) gave up one run in 51/3 innings for the win. He gave up four hits, walked four and struck out seven as Cincinnati (16-16) won for the third time in four games to reach .500.

Mahle left his previous three starts with a lead but the bullpen blew saves each time.

Mitch Keller (2-4) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 31/3 innings. He had two walks and two strikeouts after pitching 52/3 scoreless innings to win at San Diego in his previous outing. Keller's ERA is 7.81 after seven starts.

Pittsburgh (14-20) has dropped nine of 11 since moving one game over .500.

Six players each had two of the Reds' 15 hits.

Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer for the Pirates in the second. Adam Frazier extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits.