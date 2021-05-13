Cubs struggle to drive in runners, fall to Indians

CLEVELAND – Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Rosario, who drove in Cleveland's first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth.

Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.

Nick Martini was the Cubs' automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.

Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday's game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini. Heyward flied out to end the threat.

Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin retired the first two hitters in the sixth before Vargas doubled to right. Pederson lined a 1-2 pitch from Bryan Shaw to right-center, breaking an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for the Cubs.

Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 51/3 innings.

Sam Hentges pitched 42/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning.

National

REDS 5, PIRATES 1, 10 inn: In Pittsburgh, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 51/3 hitless innings to lift the Reds.

Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.

Lucas Sims (2-1) worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.

American

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 2: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading Detroit past slumping Kansas City.

Cabrera's two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17.

Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals' longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019.

Casey Mize (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings.