Pitching pushes Cubs to victory

DETROIT – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday.

Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk.

“When I threw my last bullpen a couple days ago, everything felt really sharp and I was able to put my pitches where I wanted them,” he said. “That gave me a lot of confidence coming into today. I could move in and out and avoid the center of the plate.”

Hendricks left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.

Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run.

American

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 3: In Chicago, Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and Chicago rallied in the ninth inning for the win.

Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher, and Davis' 21st pitch of the inning ricocheted about 15 feet up the first-base the line.

MARINERS 3, INDIANS 2: In Seattle, Mitch Haniger finished with two doubles and Seattle snapped Shane Bieber's record strikeout streak in beating Cleveland and its ace.

Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 42/3 innings trailing 3-0.

The victory was Seattle's third straight following a season-high five-game losing streak. Cleveland has lost three in a row.

National

BREWERS 10, BRAVES 9: In Milwaukee, Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and Milwaukee blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on for the win.

Peralta (4-1) held Atlanta to two hits and a walk, while recording eight strikeouts for a third consecutive appearance. Since allowing a season-high five runs over four innings May 5, the right-hander has thrown 13 scoreless innings.

REDS 7, ROCKIES 6: In Denver, Dom Nunez's passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield's wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting Cincinnati a win.

Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half.

PADRES 5, CARDINALS 3: In San Diego, Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and San Diego, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat NL Central-leading St. Louis for a three-game sweep.

The game was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season.