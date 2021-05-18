Schwarber goes deep but Cubs beat Lester

CHICAGO – Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Monday.

Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago's 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team.

Schwarber celebrated with a two-run homer into the Wrigley Field bleachers in the fourth. Per the custom at Chicago's iconic ballpark – even for old friends like the affable Schwarber – the ball was thrown back onto the field.

In between the standing ovations and cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly all business during their third win in four games.

Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 29. Second baseman Nico Hoerner robbed Starlin Castro of a bases-loaded hit with a terrific diving stop in the eighth. Eric Sogard and Heyward tacked on run-scoring singles to help Chicago close it out.

WHITE SOX 16, TWINS 4: In Minneapolis, Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox beat the struggling Twins.

Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits.

J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 32/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts.

Happ had allowed just six runs in his first five starts for the Twins after signing as a free agent in the offseason. His ERA has risen from 1.91 to 5.35 in the past two starts.

GIANTS 6, REDS 3: In Cincinnati, Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs.

Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants.

Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn't allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls.

Jesse Winker had a run-scoring single for the Reds in the seventh. Nick Castellanos and Suárez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

Gray went five innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts.

Pujols debuts: Albert Pujols made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.