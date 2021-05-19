Rizzo leaves as Cubs beat Nats

CHICAGO – David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, but the Cubs got enough big hits to come away with another win after pounding Jon Lester the previous day in his return to Wrigley Field.

Bote broke a 3-all tie with a two-run homer against reliever Will Harris (0-1) in the sixth inning. Happ made it 6-3 with his drive to the basket in left-center against Wander Suero leading off the eighth.

Willson Contereras had two hits, including a two-run single in the third against new dad Patrick Corbin. Kris Bryant singled twice and drove in a run.

Keegan Thompson (2-1) tossed 11/3 innings after Zach Davies pitched into the sixth. Thompson also got his first major league hit when he singled in the sixth.

Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.

Davies gave up three runs and seven hits. He exited after former Cubs infielder Starlin Castro homered leading off the sixth and Josh Harrison singled.

Corbin went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits. The two-time All-Star rejoined the team following the birth of his first child, Weston Alan, last week.

Rizzo grounded out to end a two-run third against Corbin and did some stretches at first base prior to the fourth. Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer went out to check on him.

Rizzo remained in the game. But he couldn't handle Kyle Schwarber's grounder leading off the inning, resulting in an error.

GIANTS 4, REDS 2: In Cincinnati, Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer in the Giants win.

DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, scattered six hits and struck out seven.

Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs.

Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell.