Giolito leads White Sox to win

MINNEAPOLIS – The Chicago White Sox have been carefully built into a World Series contender over the last few years, and they're playing this season like they believe it.

Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, guiding the White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Wednesday.

“I really love the way that we're going about our business on a daily basis,” Giolito said. “Our next step is having that expectation to win every single day, having that supreme confidence in ourselves as a unit, and I feel like we're there right now.”

After ending an 11-year absence from the postseason in 2020, the White Sox haven't broken stride. With their 20th win in their last 28 games, they matched San Francisco for the major leagues' best record.

“Last year we got that little taste, and now we want the whole thing,” Giolito said.

Giolito (3-4) threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year, another stride forward after a rough first month. The third-inning fastball that Nelson Cruz hit to center for his 10th home run accounted for Minnesota's only runner past second base. Cruz also singled in the first.

National

GIANTS 4, REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings and Buster Posey drove in three runs with a double in the win.

Gausman (4-0) didn't allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Tyler Rogers put a couple of runners on in the Reds ninth but worked out of it.

The Giants got a great outing from a starter in beating the Reds for the third straight night.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0: In San Diego, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19 to lift San Diego to a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games. Tatis came up in the eighth and got his third extra-base hit of the game, an RBI double.

