Kluber adds to no-hitter frenzy night after no-no

ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.

Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut.

That was the second straight shortened season for Kluber, whose 2019 season ended May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker.

Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl's flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun's game-ending groundout to shortstop Gleyber Torres.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history and the first since David Cone's perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999.

Before getting hurt in 2019, Kluber was a 20-game winner in 2018, and had thrown at least 203 innings with 222 strikeouts each season from 2014-18. He was the Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017.

The 2021 season is on pace to obliterate the modern record of seven no-hitters in a season. Cleveland, Seattle and Texas have already been no-hit twice, and of the 21 complete games that have been pitched this season, more than a quarter of them have been no-hitters.