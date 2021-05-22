Yankees win late over Sox in pitchers' duel

NEW YORK – Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees – moments after a turning a clutch triple play – beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most overpowering displays of starting pitching in major league history.

White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no walks or runs, according to Stats.

After arriving at Yankee Stadium with the American League's best record, Chicago put two runners on to open the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman (3-0).

Prized rookie Andrew Vaughn hit a sharp grounder toward third, where Gio Urshela stepped on the bag and went around the horn to nip Vaughn and suddenly end the inning as first baseman Luke Voit make a long stretch.

Chapman, who hasn't allowed an earned run in 18 appearances this year, pumped a fist and smiled wide coming off the mound.

Featuring a wipeout slider that tied right-handed hitters in knots as it swept across the plate, Rodón paired that 85-87 mph signature pitch with a pinpoint 97-98 mph fastball to strike out a career-high 13 in six innings of two-hit ball. He was pulled by Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa after 95 pitches.

Montgomery wasn't quite as overpowering – but just as effective. He struck out a career-best 11 and scattered four hits over seven innings, throwing 68 of 90 pitches for strikes.

TWINS 10, INDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Max Kepler and rookie Alex Kirilloff drove in two runs apiece in Minnesota's nine-run fourth inning and the Twins shook off a couple long days of cross-country travel by pounding Cleveland.

The Twins didn't arrive in Cleveland until 4:30 a.m. after flying back from California following a doubleheader in Anaheim on Thursday. But they didn't show any signs of fatigue and looked wide awake in winning the series opener.

Randy Dobnak (1-3) was the beneficiary of the Twins' biggest inning this season and won his first start after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. The right-hander began the season in Minnesota's bullpen before being demoted on May 3.

Triston McKenzie (1-3) helped the weary Twins with four walks in the fourth before he was mercifully pulled by Indians manager Terry Francona.

National

REDS 9, BREWERS 4: In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading Cincinnati to victory.

Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday.

Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser (3-5).

Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom.

It was Winker's first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

This was the first three-homer game for a Reds batter since Eugenio Suarez on Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsburgh. Winker is the 31st different player in Cincinnati history to homer three or more times in game, a feat that's been accomplished 39 times overall by Reds players.