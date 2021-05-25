Rays go extras for 11th straight victory

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.

Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.

“When we support each other, we can do anything,” Mejía said through a translator. “Keep on having that motivation, good thing can happen.”

After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted.

Mejía's hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza.

“Just outstanding at-bats,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was a good back and forth game.”

Joey Wendle hit a grand slam as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead in the first. The Rays wound up with a four-game sweep and took over sole possession of first place in the AL East.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto's five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.

Former Fort Wayne Luers star Kevin Kiermaier (left eye irritation) started in center field for the Rays after coming off the bench Sunday.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 5: In Detroit, Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase's sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded, preserving Cleveland's win Monday night.

Luplow, who entered as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the clutch grab for the final out to help closer Emmanuel Clase escape with his eighth save in nine chances.

Spencer Turnbull allowed three runs in six innings for Detroit in his first game since pitching a no-hitter last week. It was the bullpen and some sloppy defense that cost the Tigers. Cleveland scored three unearned runs in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead, and although Willi Castro hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Detroit was unable to come all the way back.

Owen Miller, a former Fort Wayne TinCaps player, scored twice for Cleveland without hitting the ball out of the infield. He led off the seventh by reaching on an error by third baseman Jeimer Candelario. The Indians eventually loaded the bases, and with two outs and José Ramírez batting, Bryan Garcia (0-1) threw a wild pitch that scored Miller and put Cleveland up 4-3.