Royals snap Rays' winning streak at 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays' 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay's winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

Keller (4-4) allowed one run, four hits, four walks and struck out seven. Jake Brentz went 11/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save.

Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single off Hill (3-2).

Hill gave up two runs and six hits, and didn't issue a walk over eight innings. Over his last six starts, the lefty has allowed five earned runs over 352/3 innings, but has a 2-2 record.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland victory.

Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.

Civale started the ninth but left after Jeimer Candelario singled and Miguel Cabrera walked.

James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

Tarik Skubal (2-6) took the loss despite a career-high nine strikeouts.

National

CUBS 4, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Joc Pederson hit two home runs as Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season.

Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multihomer game of Pederson's career, and he doubled his season homer total to four.

The leadoff-hitting left fielder also doubled and is hitting .369 in May.

He had a .137 batting average in April after the longtime Los Angeles Dodger was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Arrieta (5-4) went five innings and gave up three runs – two earned – on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Four Cubs relievers combined for four scoreless innings, with Craig Kimbrel working the ninth for his 10th save.

REDS 2, NATIONALS 1: In Washington, Eugenio Suarez homered off Washington ace Max Scherzer in his first career start as a leadoff hitter and Tyler Mahle allowed three hits in 51/3 scoreless innings for Cincinnati.

Kyle Farmer also homered off Scherzer to go with Suarez's 10th of the season as the Reds snapped a five-game slide at Washington and five-game skid overall against the Nationals in the clubs' first meeting since 2019.

Suarez still struck out three times – running his season total to 65 – and is batting .150. Manager David Bell bumped him up in the lineup in hopes of changing those trends.