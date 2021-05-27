Cubs stifle Pirates to continue hot stretch

PITTSBURGH – Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.

Williams (3-2) permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17. He struck out seven and walked none.

Williams allowed seven runs in 71/3 innings in his two previous starts against Pittsburgh this year. He spent his first five seasons with the Pirates before being released in November.

After allowing a one-out triple by Ben Gamel in the first inning, Williams retired 14 batters in a row.

Williams also went 2 for 3 at the plate, helping Chicago score in the second and sixth.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season and No. 359 for his career, moving into 11th place baseball's list. Chicago relievers have surrendered only one unearned run in 321/3 innings in the last 10 games.

Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game. Rookie Wil Crowe (0-3) recorded just four outs.

American

TIGERS 1, INDIANS 0: In Detroit, Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to boost Detroit.

Detroit's Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 52/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat after a trainer made a brief visit to the mound. Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer (4-3) and Gregory Soto completed the four-hitter, with Soto earning his fifth save.

The Tigers had just three hits. Cal Quantrill (0-1) allowed two over three innings, along with the game's only run.

Cleveland's Triston McKenzie gave up one single and three walks while striking out five in five innings.

The Tigers ended a four-game losing streak overall and a six-game skid against the Indians.

Interleague

CARDINALS 4, WHITE SOX 0: In Chicago, Tommy Edman homered twice and St. Louis won to avoid a three-game sweep.

Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.

John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching into the sixth.

Manager Mike Shildt was ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh.

The Cardinals committed two errors, raising their series total to seven, yet managed to stop a five-game road losing streak.